Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

VRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

VRA stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

