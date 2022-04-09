Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 40,120 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

