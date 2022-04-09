Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 75,327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 49.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

