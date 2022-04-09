Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.20.

VRTX stock opened at $280.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

