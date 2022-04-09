Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $2,203,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Gentex by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

GNTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

