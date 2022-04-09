Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $208,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $196,210,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

