Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $736.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.86 and a 12-month high of $747.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $675.42 and a 200-day moving average of $659.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

