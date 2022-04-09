Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $48.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

