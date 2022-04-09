Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $61.19 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50.

