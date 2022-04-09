Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,256,625 shares of company stock valued at $59,667,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

