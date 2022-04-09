Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.28).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.99).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 166.90 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.63.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,278.69).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.