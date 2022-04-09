Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.27.

Shares of VC opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Visteon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

