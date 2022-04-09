Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “
Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.45.
About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.
