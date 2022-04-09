Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 258,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.