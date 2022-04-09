Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of VLPNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 442. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

