VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

