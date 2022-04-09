Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

VNO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

