Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.92

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.62. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 34,633 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

