Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.92

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.62. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 34,633 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
