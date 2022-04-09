Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

VMC stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

