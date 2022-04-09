W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.33 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.61.
NYSE WRB opened at $67.70 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 70,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
