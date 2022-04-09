Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €29.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($31.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.00 ($31.87).

ETR:WAC opened at €19.19 ($21.09) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.