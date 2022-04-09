Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €29.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($31.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.00 ($31.87).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

ETR:WAC opened at €19.19 ($21.09) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.