Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $287,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during midday trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

