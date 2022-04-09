WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $186.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.44 and a 1 year high of $289.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

