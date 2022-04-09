WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $12.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.88. 433,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.03. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.44 and a 52-week high of $289.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.