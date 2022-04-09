WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

WDFC stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of -0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

