WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.44 and a one year high of $289.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

