WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.55. 2,787,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.