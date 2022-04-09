WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 42,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $127.73. 3,143,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

