WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.
FALN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. 2,063,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $30.44.
