WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

EJAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 9,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,572. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $31.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

