Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

