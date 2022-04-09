Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CDLX opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $324,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

