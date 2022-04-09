Wells Fargo & Company Trims Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Target Price to $79.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
BERY opened at $56.38 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
