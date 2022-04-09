Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.43. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 167,290 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 344,999 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

