Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Western Digital worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41,429 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. 2,494,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

