Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.14.

NYSE WLK opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

