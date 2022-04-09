Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
WHG opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.