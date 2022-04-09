Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

