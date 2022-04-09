Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to post $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $7.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $27.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.33 to $28.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $31.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,782. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

