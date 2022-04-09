Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.03.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

