Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.13).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,828 ($37.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -20.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,878.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,034.23. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,646 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.77), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,744.92).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

