Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.13).
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,828 ($37.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -20.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,878.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,034.23. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,646 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
