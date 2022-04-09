Wing Price Tops $21.43 (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.47 or 0.07548276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,495.89 or 0.99976326 BTC.

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

