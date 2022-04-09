Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

WIT stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

