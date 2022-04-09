Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.80.

ABMD opened at $314.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,689,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

