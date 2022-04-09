Wolfe Research Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $111.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.55.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NASDAQ CHK opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($42.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.