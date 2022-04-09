XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

