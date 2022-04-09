XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,261 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

