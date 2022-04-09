XML Financial LLC Sells 6,688 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.