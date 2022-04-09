XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.57

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 5039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $982,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,111,682. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 85.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

