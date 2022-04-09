Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

XPER stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Xperi has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,891,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xperi by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

