Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,598 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

