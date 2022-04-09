Xponance Inc. Buys 1,621 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,831,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

